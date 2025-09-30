Some aspects of Trump’s Gaza peace plan need clarification, Qatari PM says

TUNIS, September 30. /TASS/. Even as the Gaza peace plan put forward by US President Donald Trump may bring a ceasefire, it contains details that should be clarified and negotiated, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told Al Jazeera in an interview.

"Trump’s plan achieves a primary goal of ending the war, but there are details that require clarification and negotiation," Qatar’s top diplomat said, stressing that Qatari and Egyptian mediators made it clear that "our primary goal is stopping the war" as they handed the document over to Hamas. According to him, what was presented yesterday was a list of principles, "the details of which need to be discussed," including the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

Al Thani said hopefully all parties would "view the plan constructively and seize the opportunity to end the war."

On Monday, the White House published a plan for resolving the conflict in the Palestinian enclave. It calls for a complete cessation of hostilities, as well as the release of hostages held by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas within 72 hours. The document also proposes placing the Gaza Strip under external governance for a transitional period. Residents in the enclave will not be forced out, nor will they be forced to stay if they don’t want to.

At a press conference with Trump in Washington, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his support for the US leader’s plan to end military operations in Gaza, but noted that if Hamas rejects or sabotages this proposal, the Jewish state will "finish the job by itself."

Mediators from Qatar and Egypt have conveyed the US proposal to Hamas. The negotiating delegation of the radical Palestinian movement has pledged to study the US plan "responsibly."