Trump says he still hopes for Putin-Zelensky meeting

WASHINGTON, September 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump stated that organizing a meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky is still on the agenda, the US leader said while addressing the senior command staff of the US Armed Forces.

"We just have the one [conflict] to settle and we have to settle it up with President Putin and Zelensky. Got to get them together and get it done," Trump declared during a meeting with US generals, which was organized by US Secretary of the Army Pete Hegseth. The event took place at the US Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Virginia. In Trump’s opinion, a resolution to the Ukrainian crisis can only be achieved "through strength." "If we were weak, they wouldn’t even take my phone call," Trump asserted.

Earlier, at a press conference following his visit to China, Putin stated that he is prepared to invite Zelensky to Moscow if the latter is willing. Zelensky subsequently declined this offer during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

In turn, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Putin remains open to a meeting with Zelensky, but without proper preparation, it would be a "publicity stunt doomed to failure."