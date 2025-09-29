Israel, US, Qatar to create trilateral coordination mechanism — White House

WASHINGTON, September 29. /TASS/. During a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani accepted the US leader’s proposal to create a trilateral mechanism for coordination and dispute settlement, the White House press service said.

"The leaders accepted the president’s proposal to establish a trilateral mechanism to enhance coordination, improve communication, resolve mutual grievances, and strengthen collective efforts to prevent threats. They underscored their shared commitment to working together constructively and clearing away misperceptions, while building on the longstanding ties both have with the United States," the White House said in a statement.

The statement also says that Netanyahu apologized for violating Qatar’s sovereignty by striking leaders of Palestine’s radical Hamas movement in Doha on September 9, and expressed his regret over the death of a Qatari security officer caused by the attack. Besides, he assured that such incidents will not happen again.

On September 9, Israel targeted senior Hamas officials in Doha. The Palestinian movement said six people were killed, including the son of Khalil al-Hayya, a leader in the Gaza Strip, and a Qatari security officer. Reports about the death of five high-ranking Hamas members have not been confirmed so far.