UN Security Council sanctions to have no effect on Iran’s economy — exporters

TEHRAN, September 29. /TASS/. The UN Security Council’s re-imposed sanctions will have no effect on the Iranian economy, including oil exports, the spokesman of Iran’s Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters’ Union, Hamid Hosseini, said.

"UN sanctions are important, but they will not influence the Iranian economy in the least, because these sanctions have no relation to the people’s quality of life and add nothing new to the previous economic sanctions," the Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying.

In his words, the country’s oil exports reached $20 billion in the first five months of the year (the calendar year in Iran begins on March 20). Iran’s revenues from oil sales are estimated at $43 billion this year.

On September 26, the UN Security Council rejected a draft paper submitted by Russia and China to extend Resolution 2231, which underpins the Iranian nuclear deal, for six months. The measures came into effect on September 28.

On Monday, the Council of the European Union has decided to follow the European troika of Great Britain, Germany and France in re-imposing some sanctions on Iran. The measures reintroduced on Monday include both those adopted by the UN Security Council since 2006 and also what Brussels called autonomous measures. These include a travel ban for individuals, asset freezes for sanctioned individuals and legal entities, trade restrictions, the freezing of assets of the Central Bank of Iran and of major Iranian lenders as well as measures to prevent access to European airports of cargo flights from Iran.