Trump says talks on settlement in Gaza already ‘at their final stages’ — Axios

WASHINGTON, September 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that negotiations on a settlement in the Gaza Strip are now "at their final stages," as he said in an interview with journalists from the Axios portal.

According to him, the aforementioned consultations could lead to a broader settlement in the Middle East.

"Everybody has come together to get a deal, but we still have to get it done," the American leader noted.

"The Arab world wants peace, Israel wants peace and Bibi (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - TASS) wants peace," Trump added.

"The Arab countries were fantastic to work with on this. Hamas is coming with them. They have great respect for the Arab world," the US President stressed.

"If we get this done, it will be a great day for Israel and for the Middle East. It will be the first chance for real peace in the Middle East. But we have to get it done first," Trump added.

Trump's statements

Earlier on Sunday, Trump wrote on the social media platform Truth Social: "We have a real chance for Greatness in the Middle East. All are on board for something special, first time ever. We will get it done!!!"

In recent days, Trump has repeatedly expressed confidence that a deal to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip, including the release of hostages held by Hamas, could soon be reached.

Middle East conflict

The situation in the Middle East escalated sharply following the incursion of armed Hamas supporters from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the killing of residents of border villages and the taking of more than 250 hostages. In response, Israel launched an operation in the enclave with the aim of destroying Hamas's military and political structures and freeing all those abducted.