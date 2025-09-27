'The fuses are already blown' in the Gaza Strip situation — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. The situation surrounding the Gaza Strip is no longer merely explosive but has reached a stage where "the fuses are already blown," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following Russia’s participation in the High-Level Week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

"The situation is extremely volatile. There are a number of mines there that are not even on delayed action - they already have their fuses blown, anyone could step on them by accident," the Russian diplomat stated.

Lavrov noted, "The collective punishment of the Palestinian people continues, which is in no way better than the terrorist acts we all condemn." He emphasized, "Collective punishment is also prohibited under international humanitarian law."