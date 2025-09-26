UN voices support of continued compliance with existing disarmament pacts

UNITED NATIONS, September 26. /TASS/. The United Nations welcomes continued compliance with major agreements on disarmament, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for the UN chief, said, commenting on a recent proposal from Russian President Vladimir Putin to continue adhering to a major arms control treaty with the United States for 12 months after it expires.

"We support the continuation of the major disarmament treaties that exist," Dujarric said in response to a relevant question.

On September 22, Putin announced that Russia will be ready to maintain the central limits under the New START Treaty for another year after it expires in February, provided the United States makes a reciprocal move. For her part, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said US President Donald Trump is aware of Putin’s proposal to adhere to the restrictions outlined in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) after its expiration and will address the offer himself.