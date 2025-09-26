Jeffrey Sachs calls European leaders ‘warmongers’

UNITED NATIONS, September 26. /TASS/. Jeffrey Sachs, director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, has called leading European politicians "warmongers," expressing concern about the lack of diplomatic dialogue between Europe and Russia.

"I'm worried, of course, that all the European Russophobia and all the war-mongering right now is extremely dangerous, and I wish there was some diplomacy between Europe and Russia. It's really important. It's not existing at all right now, unfortunately," he told TASS on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Sachs called European leaders such as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz "warmongers."

"They don't have anybody doing diplomacy, and they have no diplomacy," he added. In his opinion, the situation is "very dangerous" because of claims, counterclaims and charges.

"People need to be talking to each other, and this is what I'm saying to the Europeans every single day. They don't listen," Sachs concluded.