Europe cannot help Ukraine without US support — Kallas

BRUSSELS, September 26. /TASS/. Europe cannot support Kiev on its own without Washington’s involvement, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said in an interview with Politico.

"He [US President Donald Trump] was the one who promised to stop the killing. <...> So it can't be on us," Kallas stated. She also stressed that the US is NATO’s largest member, adding, "if you talk about what NATO should do, that also means what America should do."

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Trump had spent several months pressing Ukraine to concede the territories it lost to Russia. More recently, however, the US president shifted his rhetoric, suggesting Kiev could fight to reclaim all its territories with EU support. According to the newspaper’s sources, EU leaders have concluded that Trump is no longer a reliable ally, though some governments view his stance more positively.