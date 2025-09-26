WASHINGTON, September 26. /TASS/. Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted on charges of making a false statement and obstruction of justice, and faces up to five years in prison, Fox News reported.

The charges were filed in connection with Comey’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in September 2020. The investigation began in July to find out whether he provided false testimony about operation Crossfire Hurricane - the FBI’s 2016 investigation into Trump’s alleged ties with Russia.

US President Donald Trump described Comey as "corrupt," adding that he will soon be brought to justice.

"One of the worst human beings this Country has ever been exposed to is James Comey, the former Corrupt Head of the FBI. Today he was indicted by a Grand Jury on two felony counts for various illegal and unlawful acts," the US leader wrote on Truth Social.

"He has been so bad for our Country, for so long, and is now at the beginning of being held responsible for his crimes against our Nation," he added.

On July 18, Director of US National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard published a report stating that the administration of the 44th US president, Democrat Barack Obama, had effectively fabricated intelligence data after Republican Trump won the 2016 presidential election, allegedly proving Russian interference in the electoral process. This was done in an attempt to deprive Trump of power, Gabbard noted.

According to her, several months before the election, US intelligence was unanimous: Russia had neither the intention nor the ability to interfere in the US election. However, in December 2016, following Trump’s victory, the Obama administration ordered a new report to be prepared that contradicted previous assessments. Gabbard explained that the intelligence community’s key conclusion — that Russia did not influence the election results — was removed and classified.

In 2016, US intelligence agencies accused Russia of interfering in the electoral process. Special Counsel Robert Mueller investigated these alleged attempts to influence the election. On April 18, 2019, the US Department of Justice released his final report, in which the special counsel acknowledged that he had not found any collusion between Trump, who won the election, and Russia. Trump has repeatedly rejected allegations of improper contacts with Russian officials, while Moscow has dismissed accusations of attempting to influence the US election as groundless.