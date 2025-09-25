Houthis report striking Tel Aviv with hypersonic ballistic missile

DUBAI, September 26. /TASS/. Members of Yemen’s radical Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement have fired a "hypersonic ballistic missile" to several targets in Tel Aviv, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

"Missile troops of the Yemeni armed forces have carried out a military operation involving the Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile with multiple warheads. It attacked several important targets in the occupied Yaffo district [Tel Aviv]," the spokesman told the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television.

"The operation’s goal was reached," he added.