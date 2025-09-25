WASHINGTON, September 25. /TASS/. Even with the billions of dollars NATO has injected into the Ukrainian military, it has proven incapable of stopping the Russian Armed Forces, The Washington Post reported, citing sources.

"If you look at the amount of force Russia brings to this fight, the air and drone attacks, the momentum is on Russia’s side," the newspaper quoted an unnamed NATO official as saying.

According to the daily, even if Kiev's allies meet all of the country's financial and military needs, that won't solve Ukraine's manpower problem.

"Despite all the billions we give Ukraine, it has proven impossible to stop them (Russian troops - TASS)," a NATO diplomat said, noting that Russian troops continue to steadily advance toward their goals.

On July 14, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington had decided to continue supplying weapons and military equipment to Kiev if Europe paid for the supplies. NATO will coordinate the process. On September 23, Trump noted that the US would continue to supply weapons to NATO countries so that they could use them at their discretion.