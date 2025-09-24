Netanyahu says recognition of Palestine ‘does not obligate Israel in any way’

TEL AVIV, September 24. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the recognition of the Palestinian statehood by a number of countries.

"The shameful capitulation of some leaders to Palestinian terror does not obligate Israel in any way. There will be no Palestinian state," Netanyahu said in a brief statement, released by his office.

During a conference at the UN Headquarters in New York, a number of states announced they had recognized the State of Palestine, namely Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, San Marino and France. On September 21, Palestine was officially recognized by Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada and Portugal. According to their statements, adherence to the two-state solution remains crucial for peace and security in both Israel and Palestine.