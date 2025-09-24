US not ready to toughen anti-Russian sanctions alone — secretary of energy

NEW YORK, September 24. /TASS/. The United States is not ready to toughen anti-Russian sanctions alone, US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said.

When asked in a Fox News interview whether President Donald Trump was ready to slap Russia with more sanctions, Wright replied: "Yes, he's ready to move on sanctions. But you can't have sanctions from one party. You have to have sanctions from all the parties."

"We can get consensus. We can get everyone to go along with us," he continued, referring to a coordinated action of the United States and the European Union against Russia.