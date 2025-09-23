Trump mentions Russia ten times in speech at UN General Assembly session

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump referred to Russia ten times during his speech at the General Debate of the UN General Assembly’s 80th session.

The US leader spoke about Russia primarily in the context of the conflict in Ukraine. He announced possible new tariffs on Russia and its trading partners, and criticized other countries for continuing to purchase Russian energy products. Trump also argued that the Paris Agreement on climate change allegedly benefits Russia and China while failing to serve Washington’s interests.

He mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin once, noting that he hoped for a quick resolution to the Ukrainian crisis since his relationship with Putin had "always been a good one."

Trump’s speech lasted nearly an hour, exceeding the recommended speaking time by almost fourfold. Although delegations are strongly advised to limit their remarks to 15 minutes due to the large number of speakers - 193 in total - his address stretched to about 57 minutes.