Trump says nuclear arms pose gravest threat to planet

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. Nuclear weapons represent the most serious threat to the world, US President Donald Trump said during his speech at the general political debate of the UN General Assembly's 80th session.

According to him, "better future is within our reach," but to get there, the global community "must reject the failed approaches of the past and work together to confront some of the greatest threats in history." "There is no more serious danger to our planet today than the most powerful and destructive weapons ever devised by man, of which the United States, as you know, has many," Trump noted.

"We want to have a cessation of the development of nuclear weapons," the US leader added. "If we ever use them, the world literally might come to an end. There would be no United Nations to be talking about," Trump concluded.