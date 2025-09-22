Qatar hosts Hamas officials at Washington’s request — US envoy

CAIRO, September 22. /TASS/. Qatar has received Hamas officials at the request of the United States, just as it earlier hosted a delegation from Afghanistan’s Taliban movement, US Special Envoy for the Middle East Tom Barrack shared.

Sky News Arabia reported earlier, citing Barrack, that at America’s request, Qatar had received Hamas and the Taliban.

Commenting on the situation around the Gaza Strip, the US envoy said he believed US President Donald Trump has a plan on Gaza, wanting to put an end to the strife befalling the embattled region.

However, Barrack doubted a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel will be a success as he said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not care about either borders or red lines as he is ready to go to any lengths to quell perceived threats to Israel.

On September 9, Israel attacked Hamas negotiators in Doha. The radical Palestinian movement said the airstrike had killed six people, including the son of head of Hamas’s Gaza office Khalil al-Hayya and a Qatari security officer.