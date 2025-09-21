Trump warns of ‘bad things’ if Afghanistan does not return control of Bagram base

WASHINGTON, September 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has warned that Afghanistan will face consequences if the country’s authorities do not agree to return control of the Bagram airbase to the United States.

"If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, bad things are going to happen," the head of the Washington administration wrote on the Truth Social network.

On September 19, Trump stated that US authorities were discussing matters concerning the airbase with representatives of Afghanistan. On September 18, he announced that Washington was attempting to regain control of the facility.

From 2001 to 2021, the Bagram airfield served as the largest base of the international coalition led by the United States in Afghanistan. On July 1, 2021, American forces left the airbase, and on August 15 it came under the control of the Taliban movement.