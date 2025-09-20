New sanctions set no restrictions on purchase of Russian oil — European Commissioner

STOCKHOLM, September 20. /TASS/. The new package of EU anti-Russian sanctions will not include restrictions on the purchase of oil from Russia, European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis said.

"As regards the 19th sanctions package in the area of energy, it doesn’t specifically deal with oil, but it deals with LNG," he said at a press conference following an informal meeting of EU ministers of economy and finance in Copenhagen.

The European Commissioner stressed that work on complete abandonment of Russian fossil fuels would continue, but did not specify its time frame.

Earlier, the European Commission proposed to abandon Russian LNG by the beginning of 2027, or a year earlier than planned.