NATO to discuss incident with fighter jets in Estonia at beginning of week — DPA

BERLIN, September 20. /TASS/. The NATO countries will discuss the incident with fighter jets in Estonia early next week, DPA agency reported citing a representative of the alliance.

According to the representative, consultations will be held in accordance with article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty. The representative did not specify a date.

Earlier, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said the country had requested consultations with the NATO members in accordance with Article 4 in connection with the alleged violation of its air borders by Russian fighter jets. Prior to that, Estonia claimed that in the morning of September 19, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets had invaded its airspace.

The Russian Defense Ministry this, saying three Russian MiG-31s made a scheduled flight from Karelia to the Kaliningrad Region. The flight took place in strict accordance with the international rules for the use of airspace, without violating the borders of other states, which is confirmed by means of objective control. During the flight, the Russian planes did not deviate from the agreed air route and did not violate Estonian airspace, the ministry said.