Canadian authorities retain right to require Ukrainian citizens to prove army service

WASHINGTON, September 20. /TASS/. The Canadian authorities reserve the right to request information about military service from Ukrainians seeking permanent residence in the country, the press service of the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) department told TASS.

"While proof of military exemption is not required as part of the application process, IRCC officers maintain the discretion to request additional information, including military records, as part of the admissibility screening process," the department emphasized. According to it, each application is considered on a case-by-case basis, and "it is the applicant’s responsibility to show that they meet the requirements."

The department also said that, as of October 23, 2024, "applications are no longer accepted" for permanent residence in Canada based on the applicants' kinship with Canadian citizens or Ukrainians already living in Canada. The statement explained that "Ukrainians who wish to immigrate permanently can apply through existing immigration programs and streams, subject to all standard eligibility and admissibility requirements."

On September 18, the Ukrainian Security Council’s Center for Countering Disinformation announced that Ukrainians living in Canada must provide information on whether they have served in the Ukrainian armed forces and whether they are evading military service. The agency stated that the Canadian immigration service uses a special form "to determine if an individual served in the army and, if so, in which units." The form also asks if the individual received a deferment or official discharge. If the form is incomplete, the applicant receives a letter requesting additional documents, such as a military ID or official confirmation of discharge from service.

Earlier, Ukrainian Canada reported that Ukrainians were receiving letters from Canadian authorities requesting confirmation that they were not evading military service in Ukraine. This information has been widely reported in the media and on social networks. Applicants are given seven days to provide the documents.