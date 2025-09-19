South Korea ready to cooperate with Russia in Arctic after settlement in Ukraine

SEOUL, September 19. /TASS/. The government of the Republic of Korea is ready to cooperate with Russia in the Arctic region after the end of the conflict in Ukraine, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said.

The Arctic region offers new opportunities for trade, but the situation in Ukraine is hindering the development of cooperation with Moscow, he told reporters. "I believe that the Northern Sea Route is a new important trade route not only for the Republic of Korea, but also for other countries in the Northern [Hemisphere]. Therefore, we have previously been actively involved in the development of northern sea routes," the minister said.

The republic's government is ready to resume cooperation after the Ukrainian crisis is resolved, he added. "After the war in Ukraine began, efforts [to jointly develop the Arctic] were effectively halted. I hope that the war in Ukraine will end as soon as possible and we will be able to resume work on the Northern Sea Route," Cho Hyun said.