EC proposes sanctions against 45 Russian, foreign companies — von der Leyen

BRUSSELS, September 19. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) as part of the 19th package of sanctions against Moscow has proposed imposing restrictions on 45 companies from Russia and third countries, EC President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"We also list 45 companies in Russia and third countries. These companies have been providing direct or indirect support to the Russian military industrial complex," she said.

The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas confirmed that the EC proposed sanctions on third-country companies, including from China, for allegedly aiding the Russian military-industrial complex.

"Today, we propose listing significant actors in third countries like China that are providing support to the Russian military industrial complex," she wrote on social media X.