Belarusian MFA declares Czech diplomat persona non grata

MINSK, September 19. /TASS/. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has announced that a Czech diplomat has been declared persona non grata, the ministry’s press service reported.

"Recently, the Polish and Czech governments asked Belarusian counselors to leave their countries for completely farfetched and unfounded reasons. Today, Tomas Kryl, acting head of the Czech diplomatic mission in Belarus, was summoned to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry. In response, he was declared persona non grata and ordered to leave Belarus within 72 hours. We would like to further emphasize that the current situation has been caused by the Czech authorities' years of fostering a prejudiced attitude towards Belarus," the statement said.

The ministry stressed that it was compelled to respond in accordance with diplomatic policy, including regarding the restrictions imposed on the Belarusian embassy in the Czech Republic.

In addition, the Foreign Ministry summoned Poland’s charge d’affaires in Belarus, Wojciech Filimonowicz, for a comprehensive discussion on the current state of Belarusian-Polish relations.

"We will provide details of this conversation later," the ministry added. "The Belarusian side considers this diplomatic incident resolved. In case of further escalation, Belarus will give an appropriate response. We conveyed this position to Warsaw and Prague," the Foreign Ministry said.