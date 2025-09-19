North Korean leader watches drone tests - KCNA

SEOUL, September 19. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has observed the tests of unmanned aerial vehicles, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

On September 18, the DPRK leader thoroughly familiarized himself with the characteristics of "various unmanned weapons, including strategic and tactical reconnaissance UAVs and multipurpose drones. The tests clearly confirmed the military-strategic value and innovative characteristics of the strategic reconnaissance UAV, as well as the excellent combat effectiveness of the Kumson tactical attack drones," the report says.

"Comrade Kim Jong Un expressed great satisfaction with the result of the test."

The tested UAVs were developed in the scientific research institutes and are manufactured at the enterprises under the Association of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.

Kim Jong Un discussed measures to "develop new artificial intelligence technologies being introduced and expand the mass production of unmanned vehicles. Comrade Kim Jong Un approved and signed an important draft, which reflects organizational measures to further expand and strengthen the technical potential of the Association of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles," the agency reported.

On March 25-26, Kim Jong Un also led the work of the Association of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and the "search and electronic warfare research team." Then he got acquainted with various new types of reconnaissance drones and kamikaze drones, which were developed and produced by enterprises at the association, and watched their tests.