Riyadh loses confidence in US, looks for new security partners — WSJ

NEW YORK, September 19. /TASS/. Riyadh is no longer ready to rely on the United States for security and is looking for opportunities to form new alliances, The Wall Street Journal reported in the wake of the signing of a strategic mutual defense agreement between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

The agreement may change the balance of power in the region and indicates that the long-time partner of the United States in the Middle East wants to eliminate its dependence on Washington in matters of national security, the newspaper believes. It says that the agreement was announced a week after the Israeli strike on the leadership of the Palestinian Hamas movement in Doha. As a result, the US plans to integrate Israel into the Middle Eastern system of Iran's deterrence suffered, the newspaper notes.

Under the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia deal signed on Wednesday, an attack on either of them will be considered "aggression against both." It is also aimed at developing defense cooperation between the two countries. The document was signed by Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Head of the Pakistani government Shahbaz Sharif.