US may not have much influence on Israeli politics — Turkey

ANKARA, September 19. /TASS/. The United States may not have a strong influence on Israeli politics, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in an interview with the Egyptian MBC Masr TV channel.

"As you know, there has been a certain reality in American domestic politics for decades. It concerns the question of who controls whom and who manages whom. In other words, recent events [related to Israel's actions in the region] have shown that the United States does not really have as much influence on the Israeli policy as previously thought. Although the opposite situation is possible," he said.

Speaking about Turkey's efforts to resolve the crises in its region, Fidan said that "President Recep Tayyip Erdogan devotes a significant part of his time to these issues, especially ending the genocide in Gaza, and international diplomacy. He is in constant contact with both regional and global leaders. Every time [US President Donald] Trump and I discuss this issue, we invariably focus on the issue of Gaza and stability in Syria," Fidan said.