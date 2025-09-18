Zelensky signs ratification of century-long agreement with Great Britain

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has signed a bill approving Ukraine’s century-old partnership with Great Britain.

According to information released on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, which voted for the ratification on Wednesday, Zelensky signed the bill into law.

Lawmaker Irina Gerashchenko said, "despite the catchy name," the agreement is framework legislation.

The centennial deal was signed during British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to Kiev on January 16. The Financial Times reported ahead of the visit that the agreement will enable the United Kingdom to exploit mineral resources in Ukraine. The authorities in Ukraine said the agreement, among other things, envisages at least $3.6 billion in military aid annually to Ukraine and investment in defense manufacturing there, including drones and artillery, as well as projects to build special joint flotillas and collaboration in technology. Zelensky has said the document contains confidential points, too.