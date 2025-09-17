Lukashenko says next Belarusian president must be battle-tested

MINSK, September 17. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko believes that the country’s next president should be "a strong man who has been through the wringer."

"I have said many times that it will be a different person (the future president - TASS). So that there will be no surprises. Not because I am great, but because I have been in power for a long time. You are used to it, things have settled down," he said at a meeting with the historical and expert community dedicated to National Unity Day.

According to the BelTA news agency, the Belarusian leader emphasized that he would support a woman becoming president. At the same time, Lukashenko noted that the situation in the country is currently very complicated, so it would be better if it were a "strong man who has been through the wringer." "That's my point of view as a person with immense respect for women. A woman is a beauty created by nature. Nevertheless, I believe that we shouldn't put someone in over their head," he explained.