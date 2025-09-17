Gutsul's European lawyers ask Moldova to release her from custody immediately

CHISINAU, September 17. /TASS/. The European defense team of Gagauzia head Evghenia Gutsul has appealed to the Moldovan authorities asking for her immediate release from prison, lawyer William Julie said.

He said that she was legitimately elected head of Gagauzia, and the elections were approved by the Central Election Commission. Furthermore, she has two young sons who need her.

Julie told a news conference that what happened to Gutsul was possible only under a dictatorial regime.

However, he said that Gutsul’s defense team is far from politics and is focused only on protecting the constitutional rights of the head of Gagauzia.