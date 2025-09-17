European Commission to present fresh anti-Russia sanctions on September 19 — newspaper

BERLIN, September 17. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) intends to present the next, 19th sanctions package against Russia on September 19, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing sources in the European Union, noting that during discussions the package was tightened.

The restrictions are primarily aimed at speeding up Europe's phase-out of Russian oil and gas, and allegedly increasing pressure on China and India to stop buying energy from Russia, according to sources. Specifically, the EU plans to impose sanctions on banks and refineries in those countries believed to be involved in trade with Russia. New oil tankers, which the EC classifies as part of the so-called shadow fleet, will also be added to the blacklist.

The European Commission wants to accelerate the ban on gas and oil supplies from Russia as part of the new sanctions package. In June, it presented a bill proposing a gradual phase-out of those imports by 2028. Now, the EC intends to advocate for a complete ban on supplies by mid-2027.

That said, the European Commission rejected US President Donald Trump's demand to impose punitive tariffs on China and India, sources told Handelsblatt. On September 15, he declared his readiness to impose sanctions against Russia, but on the condition that Europe act first as, in his words, it is unacceptable for Washington to act against Moscow in full force while European countries continue to buy Russian oil. The cessation of purchases of Russian oil by all NATO countries and the introduction of tariffs on imports from China in the amount of 50-100% was named by Trump as another condition for the implementation of anti-Russian measures by the US.