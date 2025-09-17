Georgia’s opposition aims to stage 'Maidan' — parliament speaker

TBILISI, September 17. /TASS/. The opposition and foreign-funded non-governmental organizations in Georgia, which are planning a "peaceful revolution" on October 4, the day of local elections, intend to stage a "Maidan" in the country, Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said.

"This is a risky path that several parties and non-governmental organizations have taken under the influence of foreign powers. It is a path that leads directly to a ‘Maidan,’ bloodshed and unrest," he told reporters.

Papuashvili recalled how in December 2024, "a representative of the Swedish authorities urged the opposition to stage a ‘Maidan’." According to him, "several political groups and non-governmental organizations financed from abroad are trying to recreate the 1990s in Georgia." The parliament speaker also stressed that those who support the opposition's October 4 plans and hold behind-the-scenes meetings with opposition figures, including some embassies, are encouraging violence.

Some in the Georgian opposition have announced plans for a "peaceful takeover of the government" on October 4, the day of the country's municipal elections. To this end, they are calling on people to gather on Rustaveli Avenue in the evening hours of October 4. Earlier, Levan Khabeshvili, the former chairman of the United National Movement party founded by former President Mikhail Saakashvili, was detained. He is accused of publicly calling for the toppling of the government.