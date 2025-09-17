EU may blacklist Chinese companies as part of new sanctions against Russia — Politico

BRUSSELS, September 17. /TASS/. The European Union may impose restrictions on a number of Chinese companies as part of the 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions, the European Politico edition reported, citing three diplomats.

Discussions on the next round of restrictions that are expected on Friday, will include the issue of adding more Chinese legal entities to the sanctions list, according to diplomats.

Brussels is considering this move to attract the attention of US President Donald Trump and persuade him to exert greater pressure on Russia, Politico said. However, even adding more companies to the blacklist falls short of the US leader's demand for 50-100% tariffs on imports from China, according to the publication. Similar measures taken by the EU in the past to expand restrictions against Chinese firms also failed to influence Trump's position.

On September 15, Trump said he was ready to impose sanctions against Russia, but only on the condition that Europe take tougher measures itself, specifically by ditching purchases of Russian oil. He said the US would impose anti-Russian restrictions if all NATO countries halted purchases of Russian oil and additionally imposed 50-100% import duties on China.