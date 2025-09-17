Infamous Ukrainian database Mirotvorets doxes Russian figure skater Zagitova

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russia’s 2018 Olympic champion in figure skating Alina Zagitova has been listed in the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets (or Peacekeeper) extremist website.

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 to identify those who allegedly threaten Ukraine’s national security and publish their personal details. Over the years, it has compiled the personal information of journalists, artists, and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for other reasons. Access to the website is blocked in Russia by court order.

Zagitova, 23, is also the silver medalist of the 2018 Olympics in the team event, the 2019 world champion, the 2018 European champion, and the silver medalist of the 2019 European Figure Skating Championship.