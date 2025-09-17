MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky got rid of former Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andrey Parubiy to prevent him from organizing a new Maidan protest against the current regime, Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Artem Dmitruk said in his opinion piece for TASS.

"Although Parubiy’s views were outdated, he knew how to organize a Maidan. He was a commandant of the 2014 Maidan," he said. "Given the current instability, such political players and their groups present a mortal danger for the [Kiev] regime."

Dmitruk suspects the Zelensky regime of masterminding the killing of lawyer and former presidential adviser Andrey Portnov in Spain.

"One [Parubiy] could easily organize a new Maidan with the support of a group from the West, the other [Portnov] could legally formalize it and win the support of courts and law enforcement. And Zelensky was well aware of that. That is why they are no longer with us," the lawmaker added.

According to him, Parubiy led "hundreds of self-defense militants" and fighters from the Right Sector (banned and designated as a terrorist organization in Russia), and played a central role in the escalation of violence on February 18, 2014, during the Maidan events. He served as Ukraine’s National Security Council secretary from February 27 to August 7, 2014, and as speaker of the Verkhovna Rada from April 14, 2016 to August 29, 2019.

Portnov was gunned down on May 21 in the affluent suburb of Pozuelo de Alarcon. So far, law enforcement agencies have not reported any arrests in the investigation. According to local media, police are searching for three perpetrators.