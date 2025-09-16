Israel says several months needed to fully capture Gaza City

TEL AVIV, September 16. /TASS/. The complete capture of Gaza City will take the Israeli military several months, and several more months to cleanse it, said official representative of the Israel Defense Forces, Brigadier General Effie Defrin.

"We understand that it will take several months to capture the entire city, and it will take several more months to cleanse the entire terrorist infrastructure in Gaza City," he said at a briefing.

Defrin said the military has no time limits.

"We will act as long as it is necessary to bring the abducted back home and destroy the Hamas regime in Gaza," he said.

The Israeli army earlier on Tuesday launched a large-scale ground offensive on the Gaza City to establish full control over it and defeat the remaining armed Hamas groups.

On the eve of the offensive, the Axios portal reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump is not going to hinder Israel and will allow it to make its own decisions regarding the conflict. According to the portal's sources, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington supports the ground operation, but expects it to be carried out quickly and completed as soon as possible.