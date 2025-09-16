EU delays 19th sanctions package against Russia due to US conditions

NEW YORK, September 16. /TASS/. The European Union has postponed the implementation of a new package of sanctions against Russia in order to align its actions with the priorities of the Group of Seven (G7) countries, which the United States has urged to impose stricter restrictions on Russia, as well as China and India, Bloomberg reported, citing a source.

According to an unnamed European diplomat, the EU delayed the official presentation of the anti-Russian sanctions package after US President Donald Trump demanded that European allies impose more stringent restrictions on Moscow as a precondition for similar measures by the United States.

The agency reported that representatives of the G7 governments are working on the next sanctions package against Russia and plan to finalize the text of the document within the next two weeks.

On Saturday morning, Trump stated that he is prepared to impose tough sanctions on Russia if all NATO members act collectively and cease purchasing Russian oil. He noted that continued energy imports from Russia by some NATO allies have "weakened the alliance’s negotiating position." In addition, the White House leader called on NATO countries to introduce import tariffs on China ranging from 50% to 100%. According to him, this would help bring an end to the Ukrainian crisis, though such tariffs could be lifted after a peaceful resolution.