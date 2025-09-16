Qatari emir, top US diplomat discuss closer defense cooperation

DOHA, September 16. /TASS/. Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a meeting where they discussed the consequences of Israel’s strike on Doha and stressed the necessity of closer defense cooperation between their countries, Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said.

"During the meeting, they addressed issues of strategic relations between the two countries, as well as ways of strengthening cooperation, especially in the sphere of defense. They also discussed the latest regional and international developments, in particular the aftermath of Israel’s treacherous attack on Doha," he said.

According to the Qatari diplomat, the Israeli strike on the Hamas residence in the Qatari capital city highlights the urgent need for a new joint defense agreement between the United States and Qatar. "We are fully determined to defend our sovereignty and take measures to prevent any recurrence of such attacks," al-Ansari added.

Earlier in the day, Rubio stated that his country and Qatar are finalizing a defense cooperation agreement to replace the previous one that was signed in 2013. In 2022, Qatar was granted the status of the United States’ key non-NATO ally. The Middle East country hosts the United States’ largest airbase, al-Udeid, home to the US Central Command.

Israel delivered a series of strikes on senior Hamas officials in Doha on September 9. The Palestinian movement reported the death of six people, including a son of Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya and a Qatari security officer. Reports about the death of senior Hamas officials have not been verified.