Serbia will not introduce visas for Russians due to EU pressure — ambassador

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Serbia does not intend to introduce visas for Russians due to the European Union’s pressure, the republic's ambassador to Russia Momcilo Babic told TASS.

The media reported this spring that Serbia planned to harmonize its visa policy with the EU by the end of 2026. The republic has already introduced a visa regime with Oman, Kuwait, Mongolia, and Qatar.

"I hope no visas will be introduced before 2027. I am not aware of the Serbian government preparing for this. Moreover, I am sure that this is not true," the ambassador said.

He recalled that Serbia is not accepted into the EU. "Why should we take steps that are not in the interests of our people? Be it energy, defense, Russia is our reliable ally," Babic said.