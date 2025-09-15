Spain, Britain, Italy, Sweden join NATO operation Eastern Sentry

BRUSSELS, September 15. /TASS/. Spain, Great Britain, Italy and Sweden will join the NATO operation Eastern Sentry aimed at strengthening the eastern flank of the alliance, it said in a statement on its website.

It said that four German Eurofighter fighters stationed at an airbase in northeastern Germany have been placed on high alert. Besides, three helicopters from the Czech Republic arrived in Poland on September 14. Spain and the United Kingdom will announce their support for the operation soon. Italy and Sweden have also made it clear that they have decided to facilitate its implementation.

On September 12, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said the alliance is launching Operation Eastern Sentry after consultations on article 4 of the NATO Treaty on September 10 at the request of Warsaw in connection with UAV incursions into its airspace.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on the night of September 10, the Russian army attacked Ukrainian military enterprises in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, Zhitomir Regions, as well as in Vinnitsa and Lvov. Targets for destruction in Poland were not planned. The range of the UAVs that allegedly crossed the border with Poland does not exceed 700 km. The Russian Defense Ministry said it was ready to consult with Poland on this topic.