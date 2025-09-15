Israel will have to deal with attempts at isolation, rely on itself — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, September 15. /TASS/. Israel will have to be ready to deal with attempts at isolation amid the growing international pressure and embark on an autarkic path, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"We will increasingly have to adapt to an economy with autarkic features," he said at a conference at the country’s finance ministry, as quoted by the Ynet news portal. "It’s a word I dislike — I believe in free markets, I worked to bring Israel a free-market revolution. But we may find ourselves in a situation where our defense industries are blocked. We will have to develop indigenous defense industries."

According to Netanyahu, Israel is now faced with a "new and difficult diplomatic reality" in the global arena. One of the reasons, in his words, is the situation in Western Europe where Muslim minorities are exerting pressure on the government of their countries over the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Moreover, Qatar and China are waging an information war against Israel with the use of advanced technologies, he claimed.

"Our rivals exploit it. China and Qatar are investing massive sums in artificial intelligence, and they have more power than legacy media. And legacy media joins the international minorities. This pushes us into isolation. We will have to fight it," he stated.

In such an environment, Israel will have to rely on domestic resources, like Ancient Greek city-states. "We will have to become Athens and super-Sparta. We have no choice. At least in the coming years, we will have to deal with these attempts at isolation. What worked until now will not work from now on," he added.