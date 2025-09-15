Arab, Islamic countries agree to counter Israel’s plans in Middle East

DOHA, September 15. /TASS/. Arab and Islamic countries have agreed to consolidate efforts to counter Israel’s plans for a new status quo in the Middle East, according to a statement adopted by the summit of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The leaders "confirmed the necessity to counter Israel’s plans to impose a new status quo in the region as posing a direct threat to regional and international stability and security," the document said.

The summit of Arab and Islamic countries was called in Doha on Monday following Israel’s strike on the Hamas residence in the Qatari capital city.

Israel delivered a series of strikes on senior Hamas officials in Doha on September 9. The Palestinian movement reported the death of six people, including a son of Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya and a Qatari security officer. Reports about the death of senior Hamas officials have not been verified.