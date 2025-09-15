Hamas never hid location of negotiating team in Doha from Israel — Qatari emir

DOHA, September 15. /TASS/. Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani called Israel's attack on the Hamas negotiating delegation in Doha treacherous because the Palestinian movement did not hide its location.

"When the attack occurred on September 9, Hamas' political leadership was considering the US proposal conveyed by Qatar and Egypt. Israel, as the other party to the negotiations, knew about the meeting, which took place in a well-known location regularly visited by diplomats, journalists, and others. Israel committed treason by attacking negotiators who were studying the US document and preparing their response," the emir said at an extraordinary summit of the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

On Monday, a summit of Arab and Islamic countries began in Doha to address the Israeli strike on the Hamas residence in the Qatari capital. Participants plan to develop a coordinated position and discuss retaliatory measures against Israel's actions. Earlier, Qatar's Prime Minister's Advisor and Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said that following the summit, the leaders would adopt a statement containing a clause on the inadmissibility of attacks on the territory of states acting as mediators.

On September 9, the Israeli Air Force attacked a residence in Doha where senior Hamas leaders were meeting. According to Qatari sources, a security officer was killed and several others were injured. Hamas denied media reports that members of its negotiating delegation had been killed. However, the group acknowledged that five of its members had been killed in the attack, including the son of the Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities have not yet reported on the results of this operation.