Middle East conflict

Israel’s actions go beyond Palestine, pose regional threat — Turkish MFA

Hakan Fidan stressed that once Israeli expansionism is clearly defined, "Arab and Islamic countries must unite and find a solution to this new challenge"

ANKARA, September 15. /TASS/. Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Israel’s actions have expanded beyond the Palestinian territories and constitute regional expansionism, according to his remarks in an interview with Qatari TV channels Al Jazeera and Qatar TV.

"Today we held a meeting of foreign ministers from the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Tomorrow, our leaders will convene. We have seen that the issue no longer concerns only Palestine and Israel, nor is it limited to Israel’s occupation of Palestine and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. It now also involves Israeli expansionism across the region," Fidan said.

He stressed that once Israeli expansionism is clearly defined, "Arab and Islamic countries must unite and find a solution to this new challenge." "Our regional security must be built on a stronger institutional foundation. No nation should pose a threat to another. Yet Israel’s current aggressive policy is entirely focused on threatening regional states. These matters were thoroughly discussed at today’s ministerial meeting and will be addressed at tomorrow’s leaders’ summit," Fidan added.

An extraordinary summit of the Arab League and the OIC is scheduled for September 15 in Doha, where leaders will discuss the situation in Gaza and Israel’s recent strike on representatives of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in the Qatari capital.

Middle East conflict
Houthis say attacked Israel's Ramon Airport with drones
The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a successful operation using four drones, the movement’s spokesman Yahya Saree announced
Houthis attack Tel Aviv with ‘hypersonic ballistic missile’ — spokesman
"The operation successfully achieved its goals," the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel quoted the spokesman as saying
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Kiev wants Moscow to abandon negotiations — Russia’s special envoy
Rodion Miroshnik elaborated that Ukraine’s overarching strategy is to manipulate the political atmosphere domestically, inciting anger among the population and making daily life unbearable
IN BRIEF: What we know about foiled attack of 221 Ukrainian drones on Russian regions
Temporary restrictions on flight arrivals and departures were imposed at the airports of Kaluga, Pskov, and Yaroslavl, as well as Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg
Kiev regime does not aspire for peace, interested in continuing conflict — Russian envoy
Vasily Nebenzya noted that as Vladimir Zelensky’s popularity rating and the level of confidence in him are plummeting, "continued combat" becomes a "tool of political survival" for the Ukrainian authorities
Kiev loses over 1,485 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass
Units of the Battlegroup West improved their tactical positions near Blagodatovka, Kupyansk, Kurilovka, and Petrovka in the Kharkov Region, as well as Drobyshevo, Kirovsk, Shandrigolovo, and Yampol in the DPR
US tells other G7 states to introduce tariffs against buyers of Russian oil
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent "also welcomed commitments to increase sanctions pressure and explore using immobilized Russian sovereign assets to further benefit Ukraine’s defense"
US wants to gather more data about incident in Poland before drawing conclusions — Rubio
There's no doubt that those drones were intentionally launched, the question is whether the drones were targeted to go into Poland, US Secretary of State noted
West viewing current elections as preparation for 2026 parliamentary polls — MP
According to Vasily Piskarev, the West is actively training provokers and influence agents ahead of the next electoral campaign
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Russia to form drone troops as separate branch of the military — Putin
Fighting against various unmanned aerial vehicles has required "new approaches and non-standard solutions," Russian President explained
Ukrainian army’s logistics being destroyed in Konstantinovka — DPR head
The strikes by Russian troops are worsening the position of Ukrainian troops, including those stationed in neighboring Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, Denis Pushilin added
West will eventually force Ukraine to recognize its lost territories as Russian — envoy
Miroshnik recalled that today the territories in question "are four continental territories, plus the Crimean Peninsula - these are constitutional territories of Russia"
Netanyahu claims Hamas leaders in Qatar still alive, calls for their elimination
"Getting rid of them would rid the main obstacle to releasing all our hostages and ending the war," the minister said
Russians can visit China visa-free starting today
The initiative is being launched as an experiment, valid until September 14, 2026
Nepal mass riots kill over 70 people — official figures
People died in protests on September 8, and as a result of subsequent arson and riots on September 9, the government’s representative Ek Narayan Aryal said
Rubio calls violation of Polish airspace ‘unacceptable’ — Reuters
However, Rubio did not claim that the actions of which European countries accuse Moscow were intentional, the agency noted
Press review: US may reduce focus on China as Switzerland weighs peacekeepers in Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 8th
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Polling stations at single voting day close across Russia
According to CEC Chairwoman Ella Pmfilova, more than 16 million people took part in the elections offline and more than 1.4 million cast their votes online by Sunday morning
Press review: Europe boosts Ukraine arms as Kirk murder exposes US divide and violence
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 12th
Kirk’s suspected murderer not cooperating with authorities — Utah governor
Spencer Cox said that Tyler Robinson has pleaded not guilty
Turkey lauds Qatari mediatory efforts between Hamas, Israel — top diplomat
"I appreciate that following the latest incident Qatar did not act emotionally and gave to understand that it is ready to continue mediation," Hakan Fidan added
World of future is world of love and friendship — Putin
Trump vows to impose sanctions on Russia once NATO countries stop buying its oil
The US president also called on NATO countries to impose 50-100% tariffs on China
Blast rocks oil storage facility near Ukraine’s Kiev
Details of the incident are unknown
Yamal to have base for high meat productivity deer livestock within 5 years
When the scientists finish their work, the target live weight will be not lower than requirements of the Nenets Breed’s standards: 100kg for males, 85-90kg for females and 50kg for calves
Russia will not allow fake agreements to be concluded on Ukraine, envoy says
Miroshnik considers it important for Russia, for the world community and for Ukraine itself to conclude agreements secured in a proper legal manner
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
West collecting data about situation in Russian region to instigate protests — MP
Vasily Piskarev stressed that despite the numerous attempts to meddle in the elections in Russia, the voting is proceeding in strict compliance with the Russian constitution and electoral laws
Press review: Analysts note Poland drone gains as French protesters set out to oppose all
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 11th
Qatar to continue mediatory efforts on Gaza, despite Israel’s actions — PM
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani condemned the Israeli attack as a "dangerous escalation threatening regional peace and security and undermining any efforts toward stability in the Middle East"
Russian cuisine should be recognized as country's intangible heritage — ministry
The document has been developed by a working group on issues of popularization of Russian cuisine under Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry, which has been submitted to executive authorities of Russian constituent entities
Russian ambassador rejects Romania’s protest over drone incident
Earlier on Sunday, the Russian ambassador was summoned to the Romanian foreign ministry, which lodged a protest over the above mentioned incident that was described as a "violation of Romania’s sovereignty
Conflict with Russia would be Germany's end — German politician
"We won’t be persuaded that by getting more servicemen, more drones, more tanks we can seriously stand up to a nuclear power," Sara Wagenknecht said
Epidemiologist says plague in Mongolia poses no threat to Russia
According to Gennady Onishchenko, the disease is circulating among rodents, such as ground squirrels and tarbagan marmots
Algerian president approves country’s new government
The news agency reported earlier in the day that Abdelmadjid Tebboune had appointed acting head of government Sifi Ghrieb as the country’s prime minister and asked him to form a new cabinet
Bulgaria sees mass protests for resignation of cabinet, against introduction of euro
Among the participants in the protest was European Parliament member Petar Volgin, who demanded that the country's independence be ensured
Le Pen calls for parliamentary elections to take France out of crisis
According to the leader of France’s National Rally parliamentary faction, the policy of the current French authorities has led to economic stagnation and unbridled migration
Kiev troops practically left Kupyansk — official
Only small groups are staying in their well-fortified areas and are actively withdrawing from frontline positions, said Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Kharkov Military-Civil Administration
Forty-one Portuguese mercenaries eliminated in Ukraine by March 2024 — Russian Embassy
They are not protected by international law and are therefore a legitimate military target for Russian forces, the Russian Embassy in Portugal said
Russia to see foreign contingents in Ukraine as legitimate target — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik noted that some European countries and Ukraine are seeking to misinterpret the notion of security guarantees, including by adding such parameters as an unlimited army, foreign contingents, and so on
Most UN states do not sign declaration on Russia’s involvement in Poland drone incident
Merely 46 out of 193 UN member states have signed the declaration
Putin congratulates Maia Sandu on winning Moldovan presidential election
Sandu won the election with 57.7% of the vote
Launch of Soyuz MS-28 manned mission to the ISS scheduled for November 27
The spacecraft’s crew will comprise crew comprises Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Mikayev and NASA astronaut Christopher Williams
Zelensky has strongest security guarantees for his visit to Moscow — envoy
"For him, the main danger is, 'What if I have to reach an agreement?’," Rodion Miroshnik explained
Russian forces destroy 30% of Ukrainian equipment in DPR since September — military expert
Russian drone and precision strikes have heavily targeted Ukranian logistics convoys within 20 km of the front line
Putin to hold informal talks with Egyptian leader on October 16
The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will hold informal talks on October 16
Hamas calls on Islamic countries to form int’l coalition to exert pressure on Israel
Hamas called on the leaders of Arab countries to implement provisions of the Arab League treaty of joint defense and impose comprehensive sanctions on Israel
Trump’s call to NATO to stop Russian oil imports may be attempt to delay sanctions — WP
"His proposal, announced on social media, is unlikely to land with several members of the 32-country alliance," according to the report
Chairlift collapses in resort area in Russia's Kabardino-Balkaria
Six people were injured with five of them hospitalized
Ukrainian army loses about 1,330 troops in area of special military operation in 24 hours
Russia’s air defense shot down four guided aerial bombs, one HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, and 361 fixed-wing drones, according to the Russian Defense Ministry
Russian fighters grinding elite units of Ukrainian army in Dobropolye area — DPR head
"The salient made by our units in the Dobropolye direction remains," Denis Pushilin said
'Bloody monster' Kiev celebrates Kirk’s murder, Russian assets’ future: MFA statements
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the collective West is trying "by hook or by crook to fit a legal framework for the confiscation, or put another way, theft" of Russian assets
Some 290,000 attacks on Russian Central Election Commission portal registered
The attacks did not affect the course of elections, Pamfilova noted
German politician questions Russia's involvement in incident with UAVs in Poland
Mercedes-Benz files trademark application in Russia
According to the service, the application for registration of the Mercedes-Benz trademark was received on September 10, 2025, from Germany
Russian forces advance in DPR’s Kirovsk, reach its southwestern outskirts — expert
Andrey Marochko said that the Russian troops are now closer to Krasny Liman
Russia’s enemies 'probing vulnerabilities' ahead of parliamentary polls in 2026 — CEC
By attacking the CEC web resources Russia’s enemies are probing vulnerabilities to be targeted in 2026, Russian Central Election Commission Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said
Over 60 foreign organizations designated as undesirable in Russia in 2025
According to Alexey Zhafyarov, a spokesman for the Russian prosecutor general’s office, these structures’ activities were focused on destabilizing the socio-political situation in Russia, meddling in electoral processes, discrediting the country’s domestic and foreign policies
Climate agenda helps Western states protect their goods on world market — official
Considering these circumstances, it is necessary to take into account climate change as one of the key long-term factors affecting the security of the Russian Federation, Alexander Abelin noted
Russian fighters improve position on approaches to Krasny Liman in one week — DPR head
Russian units have been very active in moving towards Yampol this week, Pushilin added
Progress MS-32 spacecraft with scientific equipment and a new spacesuit docks with the ISS
The installation will be used as part of the Ekran-M project, designed to use the advantages of the space vacuum to create high-purity semiconductors
NATO launches new command headquarters in Finland, 200 km from Russian border
The new headquarters is located less than 200 kilometers from the Russian border
Swiss politician suggests Ukrainian-Western provocation behind Polish airspace incident
According to Guy Mettan, the primary goal of such a provocation would be to pressure US President Donald Trump into imposing additional sanctions on Russia
Kremlin confirms a pause in direct talks between Russia, Ukraine
Dmitry Peskov still noted that communication channels are available
Putin to have several regional trips this week “with extensive geography” — Kremlin
"The geography will be extensive, the trips will be interesting, informative and useful," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Russia enveloping Ukrainian forces in Krasnoarmeysk-Dimitrov agglomeration — DPR head
Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the DPR head, said earlier that Ukrainian battlegroups in Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov were under full fire control of Russian forces
IN BRIEF: Slowing economic growth, lower inflation — Central Bank highlights
The current economic situation sets the general direction for reducing the key rate, Elvira Nabiullina said
Europe hides secret defense production sites in West Ukraine — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, Europe earlier viewed West Ukraine as a safe place, due to its proximity to Poland and NATO, but now this territory has been subjected to a combined high-precision strike
Structural supports of Moscow City skyscraper intact following Ukrainian drone attack
It is reported that there was no damage to infrastructure from debris falling from the drone that crashed at the site
Special services of several countries spend $4 billion on Serbia’s collapse — Vucic
The Serbian president explained that he had to remain silent before because doing so would have violated Serbia's neutrality toward the possible instigators of the protest
At least 35 space industry companies to move to newly created National Space Center
According to Roscosmos chief Dmitry Bakanov, the new center will house, among other things, control centers for Russia’s entire orbital constellation, including communication, navigation and remote sensing satellites and laboratories and design bureaus
Russian army takes number of new positions east of Sumy's Yunakovka in one week — expert
"There was also a small advance in the direction of Khoten as our troops advanced from the southwest of Yunakovka," Andrey Marochko said
Some 16 mln people have voted in elections at various levels in Russian regions
Almost 12,000 people out of 17,700 registered have already voted at extraterritorial polling stations in Moscow, Pamfilova said
Suspect in Kirk murder held in solitary confinement — media
Tyler Robinson will remain under special surveillance until he undergoes a psychiatric examination
EU foreign policy chief wants to defend European interests with carrot-and-stick approach
China, Russia, North Korea, and Belarus are changing the world order, Kaja Kallas said
FACTBOX: What we known about arrest of suspected killer of Kirk
The killer is believed to be 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson, the New York Post reported, citing law enforcement sources
Russian forces liberate Novonikolayevka in Dnepropetrovsk Region — top brass
Moreover, Russia’s battlegroup South has defeated Ukraine’s Foreign Legion units in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours
Memorial service for Charlie Kirk to be held in Arizona on September 21
The event will be held at a stadium in the city of Glendale
Pope Leo XIV says Vatican’s mediation on Ukraine is unrealistic
The pontiff also noted that the positions of each side to the conflict have both positive and negative aspects and called for being guarded by supreme values
Ukraine not ready for holding talks with Russia 24/7 — Russian diplomat
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the Ukrainian authorities cannot be "even suspected" of wanting to implement any agreements
Poland not ready for consultations with Russia on drone incident — diplomat
"This looks like a provocation or a misunderstanding, which the Polish side is not willing to clarify," Mikhail Ulyanov said
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Russian forces take control over railroad bridge, island on Dnieper
It was a difficult task due to enemy drones, however, it was accomplished with air support, a battalion commander known as Bars noted
Ukraine loses nearly 1,325 servicemen in special operation zone over day — top brass
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, units of battlegroup West improved their tactical positions, inflicting a blow to manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, and one air assault brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces
Senior Hamas officials survive Doha attack with help from Turkish intelligence — daily
Turkey’s intel officers notified the Hamas negotiators about the risk, leading to increased security measures for the Palestinian delegates in Doha
North Korean leader’s sister warns South Korea against drills with US
"I remind the US, Japan and the ROK that the reckless show of strength made by them in real action in the vicinity of the DPRK, which is the wrong place, will inevitably bring bad results to themselves," Kim Yo Jong said
Romanian defense ministry says Russian drone allegedly violated its airspace
According to the Romanian defense ministry, as many as 52 Russian drone attacks on targets in Ukraine near the Romania border have been registered since February 2022
Second string of Nord Stream 2 almost ready — German Economy Ministry
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction activities can be completed in August, and the goal of the company is to launch the pipeline as early as this year
Over 15.3 million cyberattacks on CEC resources reported since early June
According to Igor Borisov, а total of 1,397 attacks on the CEC portal have been reported since the beginning of the ongoing election campaign and such attacks continue
Oil will remain vital to world in future — OPEC Secretary General
OPEC’s history and rising energy and oil demand suggest that any claims of the organization’s waning importance, or indeed any predictions of peak oil in the coming decades, should be taken with a grain of salt, Haitham Al Ghais added
Houthis say attacked Israel's Ramon Airport with drones
The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a successful operation using four drones, the movement’s spokesman Yahya Saree announced
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Moscow will give a harsh response to theft of Russian assets in European Union — MFA
"If the European Union dares to steal Russian assets, the consequences for the entire global financial system will be extremely negative," Maria Zakharova noted
German foreign minister calls for stronger NATO eastern flank after drone incidents
Johann Wadephul stressed the need to improve NATO’s border assets, particularly air defense
New shipbuilding enterprise planned in the Far East — Putin
The head of state added that the regions of Russia’s Far East are developing at an accelerated pace with better development indicators than other regions
Baerbock does not exclude deploying UN peacekeepers to Ukraine
However, such an option should follow peace talks, the United Nations General Assembly president said
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
