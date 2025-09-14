Israel’s actions go beyond Palestine, pose regional threat — Turkish MFA

ANKARA, September 15. /TASS/. Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Israel’s actions have expanded beyond the Palestinian territories and constitute regional expansionism, according to his remarks in an interview with Qatari TV channels Al Jazeera and Qatar TV.

"Today we held a meeting of foreign ministers from the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Tomorrow, our leaders will convene. We have seen that the issue no longer concerns only Palestine and Israel, nor is it limited to Israel’s occupation of Palestine and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. It now also involves Israeli expansionism across the region," Fidan said.

He stressed that once Israeli expansionism is clearly defined, "Arab and Islamic countries must unite and find a solution to this new challenge." "Our regional security must be built on a stronger institutional foundation. No nation should pose a threat to another. Yet Israel’s current aggressive policy is entirely focused on threatening regional states. These matters were thoroughly discussed at today’s ministerial meeting and will be addressed at tomorrow’s leaders’ summit," Fidan added.

An extraordinary summit of the Arab League and the OIC is scheduled for September 15 in Doha, where leaders will discuss the situation in Gaza and Israel’s recent strike on representatives of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in the Qatari capital.