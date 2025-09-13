Poland scrambles fighter jets allegedly due to UAV threat

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Polish and NATO fighter jets have taken off to the sky over Poland due to what Warsaw claims is a threat of attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in western Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported.

"Due to the threat of UAV strikes in the regions of Ukraine bordering the Republic of Poland, a military aviation operation has begun in our airspace," the command said in a publication posted on its page on the X social network.

"In order to ensure the security of our airspace, the Chief of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces has launched all necessary procedures. Polish and NATO aircraft have been scrambled in our airspace, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have been put on high alert," the Command says.

Earlier, Ukraine reported an air raid alarm in the Volyn region.