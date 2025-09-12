Top Polish diplomat says some drones that entered Poland came from Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has acknowledged that some of the drones that violated his country’s airspace overnight to September 10 came from Ukraine’s territory.

"These drones entered our airspace not only from Ukraine, but also from Belarus," he said at a joint news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrey Sibiga, which was aired by TVP Info.

He once again called the incident a "Russian operation" but did not give any proof to support his allegations.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said earlier that most of the drones had crossed into Poland from Belarus.

On the morning of September 10, Poland’s operational military command announced the destruction of several objects identified as UAVs that had violated national airspace. According to the Polish authorities, twenty-one violations of the country’s airspace were reported overnight to September 10. In response to the incident, NATO, at Poland’s request, invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, initiating consultations among alliance members.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that during the night of September 9-10, Russian forces targeted Ukrainian military-industrial facilities in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, and Zhitomir regions, as well as in Vinnitsa and Lvov. The ministry emphasized that no targets within Polish territory were planned for destruction. It also noted that the UAVs allegedly crossing into Polish airspace had a maximum range of 700 kilometers. The Russian Defense Ministry expressed its readiness to engage in consultations with Poland regarding the incident.