Death toll from floods in Pakistan exceeds 950

ISLAMABAD, September 12. /TASS/. At least 956 people have died and 1,062 more have been injured in Pakistan due to monsoon rains and the flooding that accompanied them since June 26, National Disaster Management Authority said.

The largest amount of deaths from the disaster - 504 people - was reported in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. In Punjab, the floods claimed 268 lives.

Rescuers have conducted more than 5,300 operations. Mobile hospitals and temporary camps have been organized for those who lost their homes. They are accommodating around 100,000 people. Floods damaged some 9,000 buildings, with more than 2,200 of them being completely destroyed. Over 670 kilometers of motorways have been washed away and 239 bridges have been destroyed.

The Business Recorder newspaper said earlier, citing consulting company Arif Habib Limited, that the damage done to the country’s economy is preliminarily estimated at $1.4 billion, or 0.33% of the GDP. The country's farming sector faces the biggest losses - in excess of $1 billion. According to the authorities, more than 500,000 hectares of cropland have been flooded in Punjab.