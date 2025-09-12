Polish Defense Ministry admits up to 6 UAVs could have been shot down on September 9-10

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Polish military, in coordination with NATO allies, reportedly shot down up to six drones that breached Poland’s airspace during the night of September 9-10, according to Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk.

"We have credible information indicating that three drones were intercepted and destroyed, which could have posed a threat to Poland. The possibility of a fourth being destroyed is also plausible, while the fifth and sixth remain under ongoing analysis," Tomczyk stated during a press conference broadcast by TVP Info. He clarified that discrepancies between government and presidential office reports on the number of airspace violations stem from "the peculiarities of the detection systems."

Earlier, Marcin Przydacz, head of the International Policy Bureau at the Polish presidential chancellery, reported that 21 UAVs had entered Polish airspace. However, the Ministry of Defense and Prime Minister Donald Tusk cited a figure of 19 drones.

On the morning of September 10, Poland’s operational military command announced the destruction of several objects identified as UAVs that had violated national airspace. In response to the incident, NATO, at Poland’s request, invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, initiating consultations among alliance members.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that during the night of September 9-10, Russian forces targeted Ukrainian military-industrial facilities in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, and Zhitomir regions, as well as in Vinnitsa and Lvov. The ministry emphasized that no targets within Polish territory were planned for destruction. It also noted that the UAVs allegedly crossing into Polish airspace had a maximum range of 700 kilometers. The Russian Defense Ministry expressed its readiness to engage in consultations with Poland regarding the incident.