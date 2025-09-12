Belarus ready to respond to any provocations during Zapad-2025 drills — Defense Ministry

MINSK, September 12. /TASS/. Belarus affirms that it does not pose a threat to third countries; however, it remains prepared to respond to any provocative actions that may emerge during the Belarusian-Russian Zapad-2025 exercises, according to First Deputy Defense Minister and Chief of the General Staff Pavel Muraveiko.

"I wish to reiterate that we do not threaten other nations and aim to conduct our training exercises in cooperation with our allies," Muraveiko stated. "At the same time, we are vigilantly monitoring all military activities near our borders and stand ready to counter any provocations that might occur during Zapad-2025," the Defense Ministry’s press service quotes Muraveiko as saying.

He emphasized that the ongoing exercises, which commenced on Friday, are routine and carefully planned. Their primary purpose is to enhance the skills of commanders in managing troop groups and executing tasks essential to safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Furthermore, Muraveiko highlighted that the exercises serve to bolster the operational readiness of command and control units, as well as troops, for coordinated actions. They also aim to improve the field training of soldiers, sergeants, and officers. An integral component of these drills is the development of innovative techniques and strategies for modern warfare, alongside measures to boost survivability, controllability, and the effective execution of combat activities.

Exercise’s scenario

The exercises will be conducted in two distinct stages.

The first stage focuses on countering enemy air attack vehicles, executing and preparing defensive combat operations, and establishing conditions to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The second stage involves measures to neutralize enemy groups and clear the reclaimed territory. This phased approach is vital for ensuring the nation's security and defense. The training will take place across three designated training grounds in the Vitebsk, Minsk, and Grodno regions, Muraveiko said.

He also cautioned against baseless rumors and false accusations.

"All activities are conducted well away from our southern and western borders. Additionally, our exercise is not targeted at any specific country or countries. It is a strategic preparation for executing designated tasks. The exercise incorporates elements characteristic of modern military conflicts, such as active electronic warfare, the use of unmanned aerial vehicles at various stages of combat, measures to enhance unit survivability and controllability, and the deployment of active interference techniques, including artificial intelligence, to support decision-making," Muraveiko explained.

Furthermore, the exercise will include practicing dispersal tactics, camouflage, establishing command posts, and utilizing Belarus’s terrain features and local infrastructure.

"As part of our preparations, troops have already occupied initial deployment areas, equipped them with engineering support, and created conditions to practice key operational tasks. These activities will be carried out comprehensively, ensuring coordination among different branches of the armed forces and specialized units," he emphasized.

On Friday, the first units will conduct live-fire drills at the training grounds, focusing on countering unmanned aerial vehicles, repelling air strikes, and operating within mixed combat formations.

"We also plan to expand the use of robotic systems, artificial intelligence for coordinating actions, fire support tools, electronic warfare measures, and battlefield operations," Muraveiko added.

The Zapad-2025 exercises are scheduled to conclude on September 16.