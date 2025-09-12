MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS /. Vladimir Zelensky's unwillingness to abandon his maximalist demands is hindering the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, American political commentator and radio host Steve Gill told TASS.

"The ongoing demands from Zelensky, presented as if he is winning the war, are completely inconsistent with reality of the battlefield, where Ukraine is losing, and losing decisively. This disconnect is recognized by the rest of the world. In this context, it is unfortunate that President Trump is advised to pressure [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, while no corresponding pressure is placed on Zelensky to abandon the maximalist demands that fundamentally precipitated this conflict," said Gill, who served as director of intergovernmental affairs for the US trade representative in the Executive Office under both George Bush and Bill Clinton administrations.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik told TASS in an interview that Zelensky had not demonstrated any desire for a peaceful settlement, and Kiev showed a complete lack of desire to end the conflict.